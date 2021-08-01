Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Lifted by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $897,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,499.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44, a PEG ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,411.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

