Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Epwin Group stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66. The company has a market cap of £163.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78. Epwin Group has a 1-year low of GBX 63.38 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 115.47 ($1.51).

Epwin Group Company Profile

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

