Short Interest in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Grows By 67.4%

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the June 30th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE AVK opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

