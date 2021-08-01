Short Interest in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Rises By 61.4%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AJINY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $26.28 on Friday. Ajinomoto has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

