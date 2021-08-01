Short Interest in Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Declines By 31.6%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ambu A/S stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. Ambu A/S has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMBBY. Danske raised shares of Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

