Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Increases By 37.4%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ARBKF stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

