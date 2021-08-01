Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Drops By 24.3%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock remained flat at $$15.00 on Friday. 19,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,636. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.