Short Interest in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) Declines By 20.3%

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BPYUP opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17. Brookfield Property REIT has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

