Short Interest in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Rises By 52.6%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE CBD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,236. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBD. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 770,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 602,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 606,532 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,390,000.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

