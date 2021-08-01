Short Interest in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Increases By 92.3%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,500 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the June 30th total of 513,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DSS opened at $1.40 on Friday. Document Security Systems has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Document Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Document Security Systems will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Document Security Systems by 75,184.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 524,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Document Security Systems by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 164,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the first quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Document Security Systems

Document Security Systems, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells packaging and security printing solutions. It operates through four segments: Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group, Premier Packaging, Digital Group, and IP Technology. The company offers printed materials, such as folding cartons and paperboard packaging, security paper, vital records, prescription paper, birth certificates, receipts, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, and parts tracking forms; custom packaging services; and manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, sophisticated custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions.

