Short Interest in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Drops By 32.7%

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ECMOHO in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECMOHO in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ECMOHO by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECMOHO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,145. ECMOHO has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

ECMOHO Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

