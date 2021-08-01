Short Interest in Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Decreases By 40.5%

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EDNMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Edenred in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.99 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.99.

OTCMKTS:EDNMY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.33. 9,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,798. Edenred has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $30.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

