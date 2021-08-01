Short Interest in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Expands By 29.5%

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 26,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

ESQ stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 27,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,299. The company has a market capitalization of $188.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

