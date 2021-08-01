Short Interest in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Expands By 47.1%

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.51. 22,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,072. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter.

