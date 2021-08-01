Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Declines By 39.7%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the June 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,073,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 81,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CARZ opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.18. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

