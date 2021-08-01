Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Drops By 30.3%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GLPEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Shares of GLPEY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,691. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -466.67%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

