Short Interest in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Decreases By 26.5%

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 444,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,831. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Haemonetics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $24,474,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

