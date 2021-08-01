Short Interest in HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Drops By 41.7%

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ HVBC traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 524. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. HV Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. HV Bancorp had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 18.30%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HV Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 8.97% of HV Bancorp worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

