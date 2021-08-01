Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Decreases By 23.6%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.0 days.

Shares of KBCSF remained flat at $$81.56 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.67. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $84.52.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

