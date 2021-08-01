Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Rises By 70.3%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the June 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

LGGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.