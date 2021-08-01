Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Grows By 28.0%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Shares of LINC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $186.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LINC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.