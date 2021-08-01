Short Interest in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Decreases By 30.5%

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 424,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the first quarter valued at $7,205,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of MedAvail by 121.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MedAvail stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. 51,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $274.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.20. MedAvail has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $34.56.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 70.13% and a negative net margin of 291.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDVL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

