Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Increases By 73.9%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Montage Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAUTF opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

