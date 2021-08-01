Short Interest in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Drops By 26.4%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 5,370,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. 534,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,474. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.87.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). As a group, equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $73,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after buying an additional 140,967 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,893,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $42,191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 775,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.