Short Interest in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Increases By 36.5%

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the June 30th total of 126,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,304.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,586.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $494,583 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 80,425 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 21.8% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 98,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 8.5% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 33,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $280.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.