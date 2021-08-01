Short Interest in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Rises By 45.7%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the June 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of PXLW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.01. 204,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,264. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.32. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $157.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 80.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pixelworks by 1,483.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 1,478,438 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,043,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 291.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 254,432 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 104.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 388,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 198,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pixelworks by 894.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 197,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

