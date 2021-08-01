Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Rises By 58.5%

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,400 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the June 30th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

EDTK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 225,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,196. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.19.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.