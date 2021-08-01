Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Rises By 58.5%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,400 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the June 30th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

EDTK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 225,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,196. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.19.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

