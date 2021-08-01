Short Interest in Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Drops By 45.4%

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the June 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.84. 23,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,990. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEOAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nordea Equity Research cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

