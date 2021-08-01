Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Increases By 52.6%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.4 days.

Shares of Suncorp Group stock remained flat at $$8.40 on Friday. Suncorp Group has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.71.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

