Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Increases By 52.6%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.4 days.
Shares of Suncorp Group stock remained flat at $$8.40 on Friday. Suncorp Group has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.71.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.