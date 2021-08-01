Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Increases By 40.6%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the June 30th total of 147,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 322,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of TAOP opened at $3.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50. Taoping has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAOP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taoping in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Taoping by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Taoping in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Taoping in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Taoping in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

