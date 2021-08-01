Short Interest in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Grows By 27.5%

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,900 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 514,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 2,210.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TowneBank by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.