Short Interest in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Grows By 27.5%

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,900 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 514,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 2,210.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TowneBank by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

