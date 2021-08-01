Short Interest in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Decreases By 25.4%

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.21.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 8.0% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 4,111.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 189,107 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 131.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

