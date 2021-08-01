Short Interest in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Declines By 20.8%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 12,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 21,993,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 312.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,180 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,304,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,322,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 1,420.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 361,165 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WB opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.08. Weibo has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

