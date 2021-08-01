Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Grows By 30.8%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE EOD traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.79. 63,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,445. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.132 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%.

In other Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 20.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 142,175 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 294.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 266,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 165,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 146.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 46,382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

