Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock stock opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $108.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 41.58%.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $4,834,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,198,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,933,063.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,504 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Shutterstock by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Shutterstock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.