SIG Combibloc Group’s (SCBGF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SCBGF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SIG Combibloc Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised SIG Combibloc Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised SIG Combibloc Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SCBGF opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. SIG Combibloc Group has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

