Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Short Interest Update

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,000 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the June 30th total of 641,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGTX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SGTX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 121,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,195. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGTX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.