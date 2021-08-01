Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,117 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $44,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.94.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $226.97 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

