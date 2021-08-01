SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

SILV opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.91.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

