Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stake Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126,829 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,795,000 after purchasing an additional 736,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $48,851,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after purchasing an additional 278,778 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after purchasing an additional 159,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156,381 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $112.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.61.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.