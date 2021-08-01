Skrumble Network (SKM) Hits Market Cap of $1.99 Million

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $241,067.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00056649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.36 or 0.00800831 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars.

