Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $287,863,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,798,000 after acquiring an additional 389,184 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $64,972,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 92.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 675,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,849,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

SWKS stock opened at $184.51 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

