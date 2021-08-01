SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 45.85%.

Shares of SM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. 4,243,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,413. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

