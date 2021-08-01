SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 45.85%.
Shares of SM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. 4,243,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,413. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75.
In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About SM Energy
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.
