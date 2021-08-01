SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNC shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

SNC traded up C$1.14 on Friday, hitting C$33.20. 1,118,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,390. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$17.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.83 billion and a PE ratio of -7.05.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

