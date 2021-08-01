Societe Generale Downgrades Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) to Hold

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DASTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

DASTY opened at $55.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 17.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

