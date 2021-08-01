Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SCGLY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 106,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,028. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

