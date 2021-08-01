SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,400 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the June 30th total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,034,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SFTBY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. 238,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,591. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SFTBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

