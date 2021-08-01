Solrise Finance Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $338,440.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00047649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00102816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00137805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,362.78 or 1.00359826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.18 or 0.00827804 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,582,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars.

