Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the June 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of SONN stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.89.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Pankaj Mohan acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.