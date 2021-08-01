Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 2,829 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 491.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after acquiring an additional 613,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of ES opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.